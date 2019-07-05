My Queue

News and Trends

Submissions Are Open For The Sugarbird Gin Bootcamp For Entrepreneurs 2019

Budding entrepreneurs with a startup six months to launch or six months post launch are invited to join in this innovative bootcamp.
Submissions Are Open For The Sugarbird Gin Bootcamp For Entrepreneurs 2019
Image credit: Sugarbird
Entrepreneur Staff
You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sugarbird Gin is a proudly South African craft gin company, born by an unstoppable entrepreneurial spirit, with the mission to always innovate, create and inspire others to be bold, and smart, in following their dreams.

Their mission is to help entrepreneurs thrive and to see this build our country by building up our people.
Critical to success – is having the right tools in your proverbial box, and so Sugarbird founders Nzeka Biyela and Rob Heyns have partnered with Koi’s Neil Hinrichsen, to create a 2-day super-charged bootcamp.

The bootcamp is a place where you will learn about ideation, team formation, business development processes, and financial management – and for every 1000 bottles of Sugarbird sold, one aspiring entrepreneur will be sponsored into the course.

Who is this for?

Entrepreneurs and budding entrepreneurs with a business in the first year of
inception/launch (between 6 months to launch and 6 months post launch).

Who are:

  • Passionate about entrepreneurship
  • Have a great, innovative idea
  • Need help to get to the next phase of business
  • Need help building a rock-solid plan for success
  • Who have a mindset of ‘paying it forward’ to help grow others.

Who qualifies?

In order to qualify, applicants must be:

  • Above 18 years of age
  • Early stage start-up business or close to
  • launching
  • Burning desire - what & why
  • Have a great concept (Work experience, clarity on your business funding needs, post matric and post grad qualifications are a bonus).

Bootcamp Dates: 12th and 13th of July

Venue: Greenpoint Coworking; Third Floor, Foyer A, of Sovereign Quay, 40
Somerset Road, Green Point.

In true celebration of the start-up life – we have partnered with Greenpoint Coworking – a workspace creates specifically with entrepreneurs and small business in mind.

Founded by husband and wife team with the inspiring vision to bring like-minded people together in one place, providing office needs whilst stimulating creativity and collaborative opportunities.

Application Process: Please fill out the online application here:
http://bit.ly/SugarbirdBootcamp

