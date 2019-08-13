My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Disaster Recovery

How to Prevent Data Loss Due to Natural Calamities

According to the European Environmental Agency, the heatwave in 2003 led to a loss of EUR 15 Billion.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Prevent Data Loss Due to Natural Calamities
Image credit: Westend61 | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Co-Founders of YOWILL.LIFE
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A searing heatwave burned through Europe earlier this summer. One of those scorching days, while traveling from Gottingen to Witzenhausen, we witnessed a forest fire. Moments later, our external hard disk constituting of documents and all other important data stopped working. The technician informed that it was due to overheating and it's difficult to retrieve the complete data. 

We lost our passwords, balance sheets, documents, credentials, codes, etc. Gartner states at several companies, 50 percent of the helpdesk calls are for password resets. Using the same password everywhere is not a secure practice and remembering all unique passwords is difficult. There are services wherein you have to change your passwords every month which makes it hard for us to remember variable passwords each time.

How can Entrepreneurs prevent such loss of data due to natural calamities?

What are digital assets?

Digital assets can be anything:

  • Business social media accounts, official emails, messenger services like slack, file  sharing services, etc

  • Business account online banking credentials, transaction passwords, stocks, etc

  • Sensitive employer data, customer data, email list, client information, stats on growth, profits, assets, etc

  • Website admin access. apps, domains, content, design, landing pages, online stores or any business entity with digital assets

  • Digital subscriptions to various services like invoices, customer support, tools, analytics software, payment gateway, etc

Intellectual property like patents, product designs, working process, trademarks equity, shares certificate, etc. In a few cases, digital intellectual designs or structures can be copied.

How can businesses avoid a data loss nightmare?

Technology that can replace traditional backups:

Forty to 60 percent of small businesses never reopen after disasters according to FEMA and nine out of 10 small business will close within a year if they don't resume operations within five days of a natural disaster (reasons: data loss, communication failure, etc). It isn't the question about recovering your data, indeed how fast you can. The following technology will do just that for you.

During data loss, restoring all of the data requires the latest backup. Incremental backups delay recovery time and having too may incremental backups increases time and probability of data loss. After resuming work, how fast you can start working while recovering data matters rather than having a fast backup system. Hence recovery time should be optimized rather than backup. CDP technology: Instead of backing up huge data files all at once, CDP works on a block by block basis where it backs up continuously 24 hours a day. The software monitors the data for any modifications applied and backs it up. The index takes responsibility for tracking and making sure only the changes are backed up.

Cost effective alternative for remote backup:

Remote backup can be expensive for small businesses so a lot of them only have onsite backups.Onsite backup set up cost can range from 27 k € initially based on timeline and storage capacity of archive files. It is less expensive for small and medium businesses but just an onsite backup will make them vulnerable to overheating or hurricane, the data center gets affected along with your data Inevitably resulting in data loss and costing the business money. Nightmare, isn't it? by regularly collecting tapes and guarding them in a fireproof temperature controlled location a lot of costs can be cut down.

List and store in a secure location:

According to McCafe, 47 percent of confidential data is uploaded on the cloud. Make a list of digital accounts you have access to along with their credentials.

  • Use fire and tamper-proof vaults and  briefcases to store the credentials of your digital assets if you are storing it on a paper
  • Store your hard drives in a dry, temperature controlled environment with multiple backups at various locations 



 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Disaster Recovery

What I Learned From Harvey, Can Help You With Florence

Disaster Recovery

How This Entrepreneur Turned Hurricane Harvey into an Incredible Breakthrough

Disaster Recovery

5 Ways You Can Help Mexico After the Deadly Earthquake