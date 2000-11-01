Low cost real-time chat functionality

The evidence mounts: Web sites that offer real-time customers service-meaning a mouse click lets shoppers chat with helpful employees-do better in terms of both customer satisfaction ratings and sales. The problem for entrepreneurs: Implementation has been expensive and technically cumbersome. Enter Live Person, which promises low-cost, real time chat functionality directly geared toward business. Check it out before the holiday buying rush show up at your e-commerce site.