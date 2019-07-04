My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

10 Things to Know About the Economic Survey Report 2019

The masters of the survey turned out to be investment and a sustained GDP of 8per cent which will ensure a decent growth rate for India
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
10 Things to Know About the Economic Survey Report 2019
Image credit: Shutterstock
Feature Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Economic Survey Report 2019 that came out this morning has been hailed by the experts in the way it urges the citizens to be bullish about the growth of the economy based on challenging some numbers going low. The masters of the survey turned out to be an investment and a sustained GDP of 8per cent which will ensure a decent growth rate for India.

GDP Growth

In the Economic Survey report, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that to become a USD 5 trillion economy, India needs to sustain a growth rate of 8 per cent. Sitharaman also highlighted that the real gross GDP is expected to be 7 per cent this year. 

Fiscal Deficit

The Chief Economic Advisor said that the fiscal deficit for 2018-19 is pegged at 3.4 per cent. It has gone down significantly from a 3.9 in 2015-16. 

Inflation

According to the report, oil prices have been predicted to decline in FY20. Sitharaman has said that if oil prices decline then it will help keep inflation in check and keep a check on saving money as well. 

Education

The report also highlighted that education and the gender divide need to be addressed without batting an eye. It says that there has been a remarkable improvement in the gross enrollment numbers for girls but the numbers narrow down and the gap increases as the girls’ enrolment rate is lower than that of boys at the higher education level.

Foreign Exchange Reserves

The foreign exchange reserves have increased to a whopping USD 412. 9 Bn this year.  

Industrial Growth

The industrial growth in India is on an unstoppable rise. However, the economic survey highlighted as important aspect pertaining to 5G when it said that the upcoming 5G technology is an opportunity for Indian industry players to reach out to global markets while building a digital payment, knowledge and services economy.

Investments

On the investment front, the survey highlighted that the nation should work on savings and investment just like China’s model which will in turn help India significantly in job creation, high productivity and also higher exports. The Chief Economic Advisor also said, “Economy is now poised for take-off, investment is the key driver.”

Get Ready for Ageing 

Among the demographic trends identified by the survey report, ageing seems to be something India needs to be prepared for. A few weeks ago, Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Ayog urged cab aggregators like Ola and Uber to hire retired people above 60 years of age as job opportunities for this age band are null. 

Electric Vehicles

The Finance Minister eloquently expressed her hopes from the EV sector and how India must create an environment for the companies in this field to flourish and prosper. She said that electric vehicles represent the next generation in sustainable mobility and that “India must emphasize on them.” The survey also highlighted that currently, the market share of electric cars is only 0.06 per cent when compared to 2 per cent in China and 39 per cent in Norway. 

Firms

The report revealed a surprising feature when it pointed that 85per cent of the firms are small businesses and labour reforms can help “unshackle” them which in turn will ensure their growth. 

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

10 Things to Know About the Economic Survey Report 2019

News and Trends

Future Looks Bright With Revamp in Educational Sector

News and Trends

Flipkart to Adopt Greener Route for Last Mile Delivery