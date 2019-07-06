My Queue

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Hermès SS19

This collection is a focus on craftsmanship, and the mastery of leather.
Image credit: Hermes
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For the menswear’s Spring/Summer 2019 range, artistic director Véronique Nichanian stays true to Hermès’ signature: a focus on craftsmanship, and the mastery of leather.

It’s all about the quality, cut, and make of product at the French fashion house, with this line showcasing wardrobe for men who are in it to win it (and have no time for faff). The collection boasts soft-to-the-touch and textured fabrics, plus zippered detail at the cuffed hem, with lightweight cotton and linen jackets for functionality.

The clothing’s prints and folds make an impact, and there’s also a diverse set of color palettes in washed-out tones to choose for from your boardroom look, or your weekend wear too. 

