Video: Smart and Cost-Effective Marketing Solutions For Your SME
Our five mentors weigh-in on how they marketed their start-ups when they had no money and what they did later as they grew.
Meet the mentors
Albe Geldenhuys, founder of USN
Matsi Modise, co-founder of Furaha Solutions
Alan Knott-Craig, Director of Herotel
Marnus Broodryk, founder of sme.africa and The Beancounter
Rich Mullholland, internationally acclaimed speaker and founder of Talk Drawer