Hands On: OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

Running on Android, this device is powered by an octa-core processor paired with 6GB of RAM, and features a six-inch display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

July 12, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The OPPO Reno 10x Zoom takes audio to a new level. It comes with integrated Audio 3D, which allows for a fully immersive experience, as well as Audio Zoom, which allows you to dynamically pinpoint and amplify sound to correspond with zoomed video. The device has hardware to support these features too, with three microphones enabling full spatial audio capture.

With a 48MP main camera, 13MP telephoto lens, and 8MP wide-angle lens, the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom sports a tri-lens setup with dual OIS for better stability. Running on Android, this device is powered by an octa-core processor paired with 6GB of RAM, and features a six-inch display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

Related: Picture This: Sony RX0 II