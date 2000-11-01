Get fast software updates at WindowsTracker

November 1, 2000 1 min read

Are you using the most up-to-date software? Software-makers continually issue bugs, patches and revisions-Microsoft, for on, seems to issue updates weekly-and you could regularly troll the home pages of all the programs you run. Or just stop in at WindowsTracker for on-stop updating. Type in the name of a program and-whoosh-you'll be presented with any available updates. Its' fast and convenient. Mac users don't despair: Get your easy updates at www.versiontracker.com