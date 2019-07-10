My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

CEOWise Mentors

Video: To Mentor Or Not To Mentor?

There are so many ways to extend your skills and learn from others. Here are five key ways to get started -- whether you work with a mentor or not.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
CEO of Druff Interactive, Creator of CEOwise
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Should you have a mentor? What's the value of sharing your experiences, learning from others and asking questions? Our five mentors share their experiences.

Meet the mentors

Albe Geldenhuys, founder of USN

Matsi Modise, co-founder of Furaha Solutions

Alan Knott-Craig, Director of Herotel

Marnus Broodryk, founder of sme.africa and The Beancounter

Rich Mullholland, internationally acclaimed speaker and founder of Talk Drawer

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

CEOWise Mentors

Video: Smart and Cost-Effective Marketing Solutions For Your SME

CEOWise Mentors

Video: Partnership Killers to Consider Before Sealing the Deal

CEOWise Mentors

Video: Expert Insights On Increasing Profits