No Restraint

Pentax' VersaCam Net Camera

November 1, 2000 1 min read

VersaCam Net Camera

Pentax



(800) 543-6144



www.pentaxtech.com

Street price: $899

For digital images on the go, check out the VersaCam Net Camera from Pentax. This lightweight (less than a pound) camera doesn't require any additional hardware or a PC connection to send images as attachments to any location you specify, whether it be a Web site, a personal computer, a LAN or an e-mail address. After initial configuration, only a communications link (such as a modem or wireless connection) is needed to operate the camera. The VersaCam captures digital still images and compresses them into JPEG files; users can then select the image size. Transmitted images can be viewed with any standard Internet browser. A lens, PC card, serial cable, power adaptor, cord and configuration software come bundled.