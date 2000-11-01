Hard Copy

Xerox' WorkCenter XD125f Digital Copier/Printer
This story appears in the November 2000 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »
WorkCentre XD125f Digital Copier/Printer

Do people in your office call you a printer hog? Maybe it's time you stopped sharing and got your own machine. Consider the WorkCentre XD125f Digital Copier/Printer from Xerox-it features copy speeds of 12ppm, print speeds of 8ppm, 600 x 600 dpi resolution, and 50 to 200 percent enlargement/reduction. Standard features include a 30-page document feeder, a 250-sheet paper drawer and a single bypass tray (for legal- and letter-sized paper). And although it can't be hooked up to a network, the XD125f does allow you to make copies without having to turn on your PC. Best of all, you can start using it straight from the box-it ships with cables, a drum cartridge and a toner cartridge.

