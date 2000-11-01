Going Solo
The Solo 9300 Portable PC from Gateway just might end your days
of searching for a place to plug in. Featuring SpeedStep
technology, it ensures a long battery life by clocking down the
speed of the processor depending on the power source. And you
should be able to do everything faster anyway-the 9300 sports a
Pentium III 750MHz processor. An 18GB Ultra ATA hard drive and up
to 288MB RAM, as well as your choice of CD-RW or DVD-ROM, round out
the specs; a 3.5-inch floppy drive comes standard. A dazzling
15.7-inch display makes the 9300 a little larger and heavier than
most desktop replacements (it weighs in at 8.6 pounds), but
it's well worth its weight. The 9300 comes with Windows 95, 98,
98SE, 2000 Professional or NT 4.0.
