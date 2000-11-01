Going Solo

Gateway's Solo 9300 Portable PC
This story appears in the November 2000 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

The Solo 9300 Portable PC from Gateway just might end your days of searching for a place to plug in. Featuring SpeedStep technology, it ensures a long battery life by clocking down the speed of the processor depending on the power source. And you should be able to do everything faster anyway-the 9300 sports a Pentium III 750MHz processor. An 18GB Ultra ATA hard drive and up to 288MB RAM, as well as your choice of CD-RW or DVD-ROM, round out the specs; a 3.5-inch floppy drive comes standard. A dazzling 15.7-inch display makes the 9300 a little larger and heavier than most desktop replacements (it weighs in at 8.6 pounds), but it's well worth its weight. The 9300 comes with Windows 95, 98, 98SE, 2000 Professional or NT 4.0.

Solo 9300 Portable PC


