On The Fly

After the lucrative jet-set crowd? Have you tried the airport?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2000 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Want to reach the upper echelons of corporate America? Try the airport: Airport advertising is taking off as companies realize its effectiveness in reaching captive audiences of frequent fliers-those well-educated prospects whose household incomes inch close to an average of $140,000 per year.

According to Joe Evans, CEO of Sky Sites Inc. (www.skysites.com), a New York City media company that specializes in airport advertising, airport media represent a diverse array of products that pinpoint the desirable customers who frequently fly. Advertisers can purchase large, illuminated displays in such high-traffic areas as the heads of concourses and entrances to baggage claims, or buy media around frequent-flier clubs. Businesses can even reach a smaller segment of individuals, like those flying in from Europe or the West Coast. Says Evans, "We can actually map out how a company can reach virtually everyone who walks through that airport."

Pricing depends on the airport and the size of the advertisement. Types of media include interactive phone centers, which provide information about local hospitality and transportation services; baggage-cart sponsorships, prominently featured back lit displays atop baggage carousels; leaflet dispensers; and in-airport exhibit space.

Sky Sites has also been testing a system of plasma screens on walls throughout airports. These flat screens display local information, stock quotes, weather, sports and your company's ad.


Gwen Moran is president of Moran Marketing Associations, a public relations and marketing communications agency in Ocean, New Jersey, and founder of BoostYourBiz.com, a marketing information resource. E-mail her at gwen@boostyourbiz.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market