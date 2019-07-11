My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Last Week's Start-up Week Wrap & the Great Indian Budget Story

This week turned out to be sensational for the Indian start-up ecosystem. Over and above everything, the Union Budget had a lot to offer for start-ups
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Last Week's Start-up Week Wrap & the Great Indian Budget Story
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Feature Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This week turned out to be sensational for the Indian start-up ecosystem. Over and above everything, the Union Budget had a lot to offer for start-ups. 

The Great Indian Budget Story 

The Finance Minister gave out an elaborate plan to foster entrepreneurship, accelerate the growth of start-ups and ace technological advancement and innovation. The biggest hit of the #UnionBudget2019 was when Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government aims to make India a “global hub of manufacturing electric vehicles” inclusive of solar batteries and charging stations. She also emphasized that EV purchasers will get incentives as well. This move comes at a time when the world at large is struggling with environmental issues. Promoting and advocating the use of EVs will enable people to choose a more sustainable, affordable and environment-friendly alternative. 

Indian start-ups were in for a pleasant surprise which gave them an enormous sigh of relief when the Finance Minister announced that Indian start-ups will escape the scrutiny (of Angel Tax) of the income tax department if they submit all the documents. 

Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships

Singapore-based Affle International Pte. Ltd acquired the mobile advertising platform, RevX Inc in an all-cash deal. The company is also yet to announce its IPO timelines, according to a media report.

Edtech company upGrad acquired Bengaluru-based online community platform CohortPlus for an undisclosed amount.

OYO Expands to Vietnam

OYO is on a roll. The hospitality start-up made its foray into yet another territory of the South Asian subcontinent with Vietnam. The unicorn has also pledged $50 Mn to transform the hospitality ecosystem of the country. 

Funding Report

This week saw many start-ups raising funds. Notable ones included: 

Independent power producer (IPP) start-up ReNew Power raised $300 million through a rights issue.

Ola Electric Mobility has raised $250 million from SoftBank as part of its Series B round and clinched the unicorn tag according to media reports.

Speech analytics start-up Uniphore has raised around $38 Mn as part of its Series C round of funding led by California-based venture capital firm March Capital Partners, according to reports

Gurugram-based insurance tech startup RenewBuy raised $19 millionin funding from Lok Capital, IIFL AMC and existing investors including Amicus Capital in a Series B round. 

Bengaluru-based cab-hailing unicorn Ola raised $11.37 million in fresh funding as part of its ongoing Series J round. 

B2B logistics technology start-up, Freight Tiger, raised $8 Mn led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from Alsthom Industries (one of the Dalmia Group Companies) and Pawan Munjal Family Trust. 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Flipkart Collaborates with Online Tax and Accounting Platform, Clear Tax

News and Trends

TikTok is Dancing High With its Rise in India

News and Trends

#Budget2019: FM Announces Incentives on EV Purchases