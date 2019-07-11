Last Week's Start-up Week Wrap & the Great Indian Budget Story

This week turned out to be sensational for the Indian start-up ecosystem. Over and above everything, the Union Budget had a lot to offer for start-ups

July 11, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This week turned out to be sensational for the Indian start-up ecosystem. Over and above everything, the Union Budget had a lot to offer for start-ups.

The Great Indian Budget Story

The Finance Minister gave out an elaborate plan to foster entrepreneurship, accelerate the growth of start-ups and ace technological advancement and innovation. The biggest hit of the #UnionBudget2019 was when Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government aims to make India a “global hub of manufacturing electric vehicles” inclusive of solar batteries and charging stations. She also emphasized that EV purchasers will get incentives as well. This move comes at a time when the world at large is struggling with environmental issues. Promoting and advocating the use of EVs will enable people to choose a more sustainable, affordable and environment-friendly alternative.

Indian start-ups were in for a pleasant surprise which gave them an enormous sigh of relief when the Finance Minister announced that Indian start-ups will escape the scrutiny (of Angel Tax) of the income tax department if they submit all the documents.

Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships

Singapore-based Affle International Pte. Ltd acquired the mobile advertising platform, RevX Inc in an all-cash deal. The company is also yet to announce its IPO timelines, according to a media report.

Edtech company upGrad acquired Bengaluru-based online community platform CohortPlus for an undisclosed amount.

OYO Expands to Vietnam

OYO is on a roll. The hospitality start-up made its foray into yet another territory of the South Asian subcontinent with Vietnam. The unicorn has also pledged $50 Mn to transform the hospitality ecosystem of the country.

Funding Report

This week saw many start-ups raising funds. Notable ones included:

Independent power producer (IPP) start-up ReNew Power raised $300 million through a rights issue.

Ola Electric Mobility has raised $250 million from SoftBank as part of its Series B round and clinched the unicorn tag according to media reports.

Speech analytics start-up Uniphore has raised around $38 Mn as part of its Series C round of funding led by California-based venture capital firm March Capital Partners, according to reports

Gurugram-based insurance tech startup RenewBuy raised $19 millionin funding from Lok Capital, IIFL AMC and existing investors including Amicus Capital in a Series B round.

Bengaluru-based cab-hailing unicorn Ola raised $11.37 million in fresh funding as part of its ongoing Series J round.

B2B logistics technology start-up, Freight Tiger, raised $8 Mn led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from Alsthom Industries (one of the Dalmia Group Companies) and Pawan Munjal Family Trust.