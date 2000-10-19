Journal Reports That McDonald's Is Testing New Waters

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

New York-McDonald's Corp. is planning marketing tests on two new restaurant concepts next year, one patterned after a diner and another after a deli, according to Advertising Age.

Anna Rozenich, speaking for the Oak Brook, Illinois-based fast-food chain, declined to comment on the magazine report, saying, "It would be absolutely misleading to jump to conclusions based on partial information and pure speculation." Rozenich said that for competitive reasons, the company, the world's largest fast-food chain, does not publicly discuss tests or ideas unless it has something to announce.

According to Advertising Age, executives close to the project whom it did not name say the diner prototype will be called The Diner at McDonald's, or something similar. It would allow consumers to order from a kiosk and have a server deliver their selections to the table.

The report said the other concept, a deli and ice cream shop, is meant to be attached to a conventional McDonald's, with a menu featuring deli meats, artisan breads, soups and fountain desserts.

Both projects were intended to open this year but were delayed, Advertising Age reported.

