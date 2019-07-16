Nando's Calls On Local Designers To Put Their Best Pitch Forward

Clout is a developmental design programme fired up by Nando's and looking for new and innovative designers.

Clout – a vibrant talent incubator that forms part of the Nando’s Design Programme – is calling on emerging design talent to pitch concepts to a panel of judges in the hope of jump-starting careers and driving business forward.

Invitations to participate in the pitching sessions are now open and close on 31 July 2019.

Aspirant designers of interior furnishings, fittings and finishes, such as lights, benches, patterns, chairs, stools, tables, servers, screens, sideboards and so on, apply now.

Boosting emerging design talent

The Nando’s Design Programme has a particular focus on nurturing emerging talent from South Africa. Its initiatives have not only helped uncover new names and catapult bright young things to global stardom through annual projects such as the Hot Young Designer competition.

The Nando’s Design Programme has facilitated exposure to global business opportunities that have accelerated the growth of these fledgling businesses. Now, a dynamic new drive to unearth and support a fresh wave of promising design entrepreneurs is on.

Only 24 shortlisted candidates will be selected to present their ideas. They will compete for dedicated year-long mentorship, inclusion on the Nando’s Portal to Africa - which enables exposure to a global buying audience - and a free display stand at 100% Design South Africa 2020, Africa’s leading product design trade show.

Are you ready for this pitching session?

Known as the Clout Designers’ Days Fired Up by Nando’s, the pitching sessions will take place on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 August 2019. The venue is the 100% Workspace arena at 100% Design South Africa 2019, which runs from 7-11 August 2019 at Gallagher Convention Centre.

The selected emerging designers will each be given 15 minutes to engage with a panel of judges.

These include industry professionals such as Michael Spinks, who heads the Nando’s Design Programme as Property and Development Director; Tracy Lynch of Studio Leelynch and Creative Director of the Nando’s Design Programme; 100% Design South Africa Creative Directors, Laurence Brick and Cathy O’Clery; and others.

Each pitcher will receive complimentary access to 100% Design South Africa 2019 for themselves and a partner (but must cover the cost of their travel and accommodation) in order to attend the Clout Designers’ Days Fired Up by Nando’s.

This access pass also allows attendees to view the professional product design exhibitors taking part in the show, as well as attend Decorex Joburg and the International Sourcing Fair taking place alongside.

“This is an opportunity for young designers to learn what's essential for a world-class pitch,” says Tracy Lynch of Studio Leelynch and Creative Director of the Nando’s Design Programme

After the Clout Designer’s Days Fired Up By Nando’s are concluded, the four winners will be announced on Sunday 11 August 2019 via Clout’s social media presence, which can be found at @clout_sadesign.

How you can apply to reach your designer dream

To apply for one of only 24 much-coveted places at the Clout Designers’ Days Fired Up by Nando’s, aspirant pitchers will need to send the following documents and visuals to Natalie Dadswell at Nando’s via: natalie@nandos.co.za

A minimum of 1 x visual of the pitch project – this can be a drawing, sketch, render, visualisation, etc. Please note that multiple visuals are welcome to help illustrate the concept. If the concept has already been prototyped, then please send photographs of the physical piece. A short description of the concept. The designer’s full contact details. An indication of production capacity and the unit cost to produce. A copy of the respective designer’s South African ID or residency permit.

All applications must be completed and sent before close-of-business (17h00) on Wednesday 31 July 2019. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted by Friday 2 August 2019.

Prototypes are welcomed at the pitching sessions but are not essential. The items pitched need to have been designed by the person presenting them at the session and it must be possible to manufacture them in South Africa.

Members of the trade who are not shortlisted are still welcome to observe the proceedings as part of the audience.

Trade visitors can register online before 7 August 2019 for free access via https://www.tisevents.co.za/Event/Decorex/Default.aspx?id=3650. Thereafter, trade tickets may be purchased at the entrance to 100% Design South Africa at R100 per professional.

