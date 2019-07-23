Video: Expert Productivity Hacks From Top South African Entrepreneurs
What entrepreneurial tricks have you discovered to keep you focused and productive in your busy day-to-day schedule?
Meet the mentors
Albe Geldenhuys, founder of USN
Matsi Modise, co-founder of Furaha Solutions
Alan Knott-Craig, Director of Herotel
Marnus Broodryk, founder of sme.africa and The Beancounter
Rich Mullholland, internationally acclaimed speaker and founder of Talk Drawer