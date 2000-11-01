Road Notes

New service from WebFlyerNet, JetBlue Airways and MapQuest.com
This story appears in the November 2000 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »
Frequent-flier expert Randy Petersen has launched WebFlyerNet, a free dial-up ISP service with 24-hour access to frequent-flier-related information, DealWatch alerts to last-minute travel bargains and a Web-based mileage manager.

JetBlue Airways has begun offering daily, nonstop red-eye flights between New York City's JFK International Airport and the Los Angeles area's Ontario International Airport and the San Francisco area's Oakland International Airport. JetBlue outfits every seat with LiveTV.

MapQuest.com now offers wireless real-time traffic reports and driving directions on handheld devices through a new service from OmniSky Corp., a provider of wireless Internet services.

 

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliott.org.

