Road Notes

Frequent-flier expert Randy Petersen has launched WebFlyerNet, a free dial-up ISP service with 24-hour access to frequent-flier-related information, DealWatch alerts to last-minute travel bargains and a Web-based mileage manager.

JetBlue Airways has begun offering daily, nonstop red-eye flights between New York City's JFK International Airport and the Los Angeles area's Ontario International Airport and the San Francisco area's Oakland International Airport. JetBlue outfits every seat with LiveTV.