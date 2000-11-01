Business & Pleasure

Doing businesss in Breckenridge, Colorado
Snow falls early in Breckenridge, and the ski season officially begins at the end of October. Now is one of the best times of the year to visit this mining-town-turned-resort. Until Christmas, Breckenridge is running Ski Free/Stay Free offers: Buy three days of skiing and lodging, and get the fourth day free. Plus, the resort's three slope-side conference facilities are all ski-in/ski-out for visitors who want to mix pleasure with business. Denver is only11/2 hours away by car, and connections to DIA are swift and efficient, barring an occasional snowstorm. For more information, call (888) 796-2825.


Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliott.org.


