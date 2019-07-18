My Queue

News and Trends

Marketing & Sales Show ME 2019 To Highlight Sales Innovation And Marketing Trends

As the digital landscape evolves and bring in new trends, now, more than ever, is the time to keep up with your consumer's needs and expectations.
Marketing & Sales Show ME 2019 To Highlight Sales Innovation And Marketing Trends
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
As the digital landscape evolves and bring in new trends, now, more than ever, is the time to keep up with your consumer’s needs and expectations. Learn from the experts as the Marketing & Sales Show Middle East 2019, an event organized by global events company Terrapinn, is set to welcome 2000 attendees and 200 marketing and sales industry leaders on September 26-27, 2019 in Dubai, UAE. With an expected 2000 attendees and 200 speakers, participants can choose from six dedicated conference streams: CMO Summit, B2C Marketing, Marketing Tech, B2B Marketing, and Sales & Innovation Strategy.

The event boasts a list of distinctive of speakers from MENA SMEs and conglomerate including, Careem, Dubai Properties, fetchr, Novo Cinemas, The Luxury Closet, Al Tayer Group, Wego, Azizi Developments, and more. Some of the topics that will covered in the panel discussions includes, forming your brand purpose in the age of digital transformation, leveraging influencer marketing for your brand, seamlessly connecting with your customer across multiple channels and implementing a mobile-first strategy across all your marketing channels, among others.

There would be also be digital marketing bootcamps on Google AdWords, and driving traffic to your website and converting it. Participants can have access to some of the world’s prominent solution providers, live demos, and network with peers and experts in your industry. For more details about the Marketing & Sales Show ME 2019, check out the site here

