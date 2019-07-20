My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Family Businesses

How a scion can take the business from Rs 25 crore to Rs 300 crore is a story of sheer grit and passion.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How a scion can take the business from Rs 25 crore to Rs 300 crore is a story of sheer grit and passion.
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nitin Seth reveals what’s cooking at GD Foods.

The imposing head office of GD Foods, the manufacturing company behind brand Tops, is all too visible as one negotiates the serpentine bylanes of West Delhi. Its fascinating story, too, has taken many twists and turns.

The memories of Tops go back to the era when the Indian market was just picking up newer cuisines like the Chinese. Interestingly, it is the same year, 1984, when Nestle launched Maggi and Tops launched its first-ever product – Tops instant noodles. That Tops stood out against a multinational competitor is a feather in its cap.

The 80s era was the start of food processing in earnest in India where industrialists combined the two major pillars of the economy, i.e., agriculture and industry. It was a heady mix.

B.M. Seth, father of Nitin Seth, the current vice chairman, set up GD Foods in fond memory of his father, Govardhan Das, who always dreamt of setting up a major business touching the lives of many families across the country, one that is a huge benefit to the economy. From its early years, the brand has been providing livelihood to many women. In Rajasthan alone it employs 400 women.

The brand Tops has done well over the years. It has added close to 200 stock keeping units or SKUs under its product portfolio ranging from jams, ketchups, pickles and cookies.

The brand today caters to more than 1.5 lakh retail touch points. In fact, 90 per cent of the revenues come from India while the rest from exports and ecommerce sales. It has a widespread menu: from breakfast to every meal for kids and adults, Tops caters to every palate. Currently, it is exporting to 44 countries across six continents.

Sharing his early memories in the business, Seth says that he entered the family business just after finishing his class 10 exams as his father was the only one working for the newly set up entity. He continued his studies through open learning system and completed his graduation from Symbiosis University.

A keen learner, Seth makes it a habit to devour as many books as possible in the limited time available to him to make sure his learning never ceases. It is a different matter that Seth’s learnings also largely came from working in the business.

After joining the family business in 1996, Seth rose through the ranks and became the Vice Chairman of GD Foods. The same spirit is evident in the company’s plans to grow even in a somewhat stalled economy. It was a hard earned growth for the company, especially in the eastern India market.

The company’s big jump came in 2003 when it launched different sauces. Australia is the top performing market for the company, which is all set to spread wings to Dubai and the UAE utilizing the capacity of its existing plants.

In modern trade it has been selling internationally at chains such as Walmart. Talking about the business, which saw a slower growth in the last two years post demonetization and GST, Seth says, “We are all set to take the vision of being among the top three food and beverages companies in India. The aim is to take the company from Rs 300 crore to Rs 1,000 crore turnover.” Going forward, the brand is all set to make larger announcements for new products.

Over the years the company made sure that it did not just remain founder-driven and put professionals in place to execute its growth plans. The culture that was assiduously built in three decades has paid off in various ways. It has got the right mix of experienced people at strategy level and millennials at execution level.

The interesting story behind every launch has been the timing and focus which goes behind each product. Jams are always launched in winters, whose demand actually grows in summers, and sauces are always launched in summers, whose demand scales up in winters. Explaining the rationale behind such a strategy, Seth states, “We are always able to see the response for the product in the opposite season and work accordingly when the peak season arrives.” Even till date a group of 400 families are sent monthly supplies to see which flavours and products work well and if they need any changes before they are introduced in the market.

Talking about how the work was divided between his father and him, Seth says, “He was the one executing it all and I was more into planning always.” But over the years, this equation has changed and Seth now has to execute the idea. Sharing the secret sauce of success behind the brand, Seth reveals, “Whatever idea we have on paper, we make sure it is executed well.” The results are there for everyone to cherish.

(This article was first published in the July 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Family Businesses

Transition in Family Business from Dad to Son

Family Businesses

Free Webinar: Secrets to Running a Successful Family Business

He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother ... and My Business Partner