7 Ways For Budding Entrepreneurs To Set Up Furniture In Their Co-Working Space

It is extremely important to reflect the type and personality of your business through your décor

July 20, 2019

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you are a budding entrepreneur there are a lot of things going on in your mind. Imminent deadlines, tight budget, crucial time limits, and productivity charts are just some of the areas that a start-up has to deal with. A positive co-working environment helps to keep the mind fresh and hence gives the strength to foster creativity, increases productivity and allows natural networking.

This is where the use of perfect interior design and furnishings play a significant part to achieve job satisfaction. Interestingly, a start-up can even consider the idea of renting furniture to save money, time and office space. So, what are some of the must-have pieces of furniture and décor ideas to achieve the perfect co-working space?

Design Your Business Layout

It is extremely important to reflect the type and personality of your business through your décor. This is the first impression for anybody who will set foot in your workspace. You can even offer varied layouts within one space if you have different co-workers in a single area. You can rent bean bag chairs, comfortable sofas or even floor cushions for those who are more in a laid back environment and office tables and chairs for the more serious office atmosphere.

The Lockable Desks

The most important element in a work area is definitely the desk. Renting lockable tables will solve major security situation. This way, coworkers can safely store away their value in the drawer area and go away, even for a few days of vacation. Usually locking tables are portable and can also be moved to a new area in the office.

Do Not Ignore the Chairs

While renting the bigger pieces of furniture, chairs tend to be that one item which is chosen the last. This can be a costly mistake for any budding business owner. An uncomfortable chair can cause bad posture and deteriorating physical health among co-workers. This can further lead to absence due to unhealthy employees and a dip in productivity. It is important to rent perfectly cushioned chairs with armrests, adjustable backrest and enough space for the employees to sit.

Privacy is a Must

Since a co-working space deals with employees of various office roles, privacy is important. Renting screen doors or portable glass doors between co-worker’s stations is the best way to achieve full privacy. This will result in undisturbed work experience an increase in productivity.

Light up Your Co-Working Space

It is a great advantage if you have windows in your office. It lets the natural light to come in. However, every co-working space needs more lighting for the employees to work properly. Apart from the traditional tube lights, rent in some decorative lamps to further light up your space and this will further make every area more appealing.

Bring Nature Inside

Often an office atmosphere is pretty hectic. Rent beautiful and creative vase to put in some fresh flowers. This will bring in nature inside and spread natural fragrance throughout the co-working space. Flowers will also add some colours in your space, uplifting the mood of the co-workers.

Do Not Forget to Accessorize

Office furniture shouldn’t be only consisting of tables, chairs, drawers, and desks. This will create a monotone and boring atmosphere. A co-working space can be set up further with the help of some creative and trendy paintings. Buying paintings can be a costly affair, however, renting is not. One can rent a variety of paintings from abstract to scenic with a price tag anywhere between INR 300 to INR 800 per month.