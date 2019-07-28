Bruce – The Inspiring Journey of a Young Entrepreneur

Thrones Capital CEO Bruce Shi sees a bright future ahead with AI instrumental in the financial markets in the coming days

July 28, 2019

The founder of Thrones Capital — Bruce Shi — drives a Lamborghini, walks to his office with Palo Alto Network co-founders, and lives in the Dragon Vein of the Silicon Valley, where all the rich and powerful people live. A neighbour of Zhiyuan Yang, founder of Oracle, and many other top business moguls, Bruce Shi is a mysterious character who founded Thrones Capital at the age of 30. At present, the company is one of the most promising AI hedge funds in the world.

No risk, no gain. Bruce believed in it whole-heartedly. After all, who dares to turn a blind eye to the eminence of a bright academic future and choose a path that most people would contemplate 10 times before they tread on? Who would care a fig about grabbing an esteemed degree from one of the best and most prestigious universities in all of America? The path of entrepreneurship is always uncertain and bumpy. If you don’t have the sway over the steering of life, you are bound to get derailed. With Bruce, this fear always ruled the minds of his loved ones.

The guy was doing pretty well in the academic circle, doing everything he could to grab his PhD degree in a span of five years. How can such an academic a guy stand up to the demons of a fast-paced and ruthless financial world? Wouldn’t he succumb to all the pressure? Bruce had many questions hurled at him from various quarters. Bruce has had a rather ornamented school life. From emerging as the winner in the Hua Luo Geng mathematics’ competition to laying his hands on the first prize at the mathematics and information technology Olympiad, Bruce added many feathers to his hat.

His restlessness urged him to leave Peking University and join his favourite school for a major. Challenge has always been Bruce’s favourite word. Walking on the traditional path has never been his cup of tea. His instincts compelled him to stay away from anything that’s orthodox. He had often been inclined towards IT since his initial days as a student and couldn’t resist the temptation of applying it in daily life. Bruce found himself in troubled waters as soon as he ventured out with his startups. Communication issue was the key. Failure stared at him as the threat of cheap acquisitions loomed large.

Bruce’s heart sank. But, he was never the person to leave this mid-way. The chap knew that it’s going to take some time before he gets to accentuate his awareness. He set his sights on his PhD and took some time off in order to settle down. Bruce was hugely influenced by something like artificial intelligence. He always had this opinion that he required the best tools in order to acquire a proper comprehension of the cognitive world. The guy realised that for AI to get applied, no better application scenario is there aside from finance. It isn’t like he never got in touch with finance earlier. As a matter of fact, he brushed shoulders with a few students who were into it during his undergraduate days and thereby he came to know about the basics.

However, understanding financial parameters was an uphill task for him. He tried to catch the trend that the financial products usually follow and grasp the K-line chart and time-sharing graphs. But everything went in vain. That’s where mathematics came to his rescue. He took up the cudgels for himself and smartly applied mathematics to get hold of the financial parameters. Bollinger Track, KDJ, and MACD proved to be nothing less than his saviors. Bruce imbibed the ways to utilise these parameters to calculate various financial trends and goodness gracious! He was accurate in whatever judgments he came up with. Slowly and steadily, banking on his enterprising character, Bruce started making an ascent. He never felt like accelerating and wanted to take things in his stride. He soon got hold of the key with which he could open the door to a sea of magnificent opportunities; the door to financial transactions which used to bother him since the time he thought of kick starting his entrepreneurial career. Making money, as far as the financial market is concerned, was just a matter of time. It was fun. Well, fun is an understatement here. It was like passion for Bruce. He knew he had to succeed. Succeed, at any cost. 2014 and 2015 were the years when he struck gold. It didn’t take him very long to comprehend that there exists a few parameters that could control the flow of funds and to have them in his grasp, he needs to wait for the perfect situation. More than the situation, it’s the personal ability that would rule the roost. Bruce was not oblivious to that fact.

The financial market in the United States is way different for that of China. Maximum investors in America swear by the Buffett Theory. Bruce tried a hand at value investing between 2011 and 2015 without much success. As time went by, Bruce’s intent to master artificial intelligence grew stronger. He found that AI is the only way if he wishes to learn big data. This would provide him with the arsenal needed to combine any short-term speculations in value investments as well as financial transactions. Based on this strong conviction and his immense faith on AI technology, Bruce set aside his stable career in academics and stepped into the financial community. That’s a big step he had taken forward. He chose to fight.

Thrones Capital dedicated to build quantitative models and using advanced AI algorithms to learn and predict index futures and index options. The trading model leveraged AI to train quantitative analytics model combined with automated order placement system, as well as self-adaptive learning ability powered by AI. Through leveraging artificial intelligence and big data analytics with learning and reinforcement learning algorithms, Thrones Capital’s transaction profitable rate has grown substantially over the past three years and the model has proved its ability in different market conditions, including bull, bear and sideways markets, etc.

Thrones Capital is a company that established the link between data and market prediction as well as asset management. According to Thrones Capital founder Bruce Shi mass data that is sourced from the financial markets can be non-linear and non-static as well. With the advancement of technology and the fast electronic data acquisition techniques, the quantitative analysis has found significant growth and this analysis is transferred into an automated trading system.



In Pic: Thrones Capital Founder, Bruce Shi

“It has become important to study the unpredictable nature of hedge funds in regards to returns and price changes. The price derivatives and other complex contracts need to be analysed for optimising the investment portfolio. We are one of the most promising hedge funds in the world, actively seeking for computer scientists, and not economists and investment bankers. AI would define the future of financial technologies, and fund managers would be defeated by computers.

“AI and human beings treat data differently. AI can possibly help investors see the model that they cannot see otherwise. However, machine learning is not the only advantage of AI. As the market data is growing by leaps and bounds, AI can be deployed to analyze big data. AI is not affected by human emotions and has lightning fast reaction speed. Also, the knowledge hidden in mass data can be successfully uncovered by AI. In the future, investment management would definitely involve both manpower and AI,” Bruce Shi said.

