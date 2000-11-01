An SBA site offers marketing opportunities.

November 1, 2000

The SBA has a Web site to help high-tech entrepreneurs market their businesses.

Tech-Net, the Technology Resources Network, is a search engine that features a database of Manufacturing Extension Partners (MEP) centers and other small high-tech firms that have won awards through the following programs: Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR), Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) and the Advanced Technology Program (ATP). The database catalogs other firms as well, but they must register with Tech-Net. People who are looking for small-business partners, contractors, subcontractors, licensing opportunities with creators of leading-edge technology research, or potential firms to invest in can search the database. Entrepreneurs can use their profiles to market their capabilities and accomplishments, and can link their Web sites to their Tech-Net listings. Business owners can also access ATP, SBIR and STTR solicitations, find other technology procurement opportunities and use links to tech-related information, assistance and training.

Entrepreneurs who register for free on Tech-Net will also automatically be listed in the SBA's PRO-Net database, a service that allows searches for small-business procurement opportunities. There they can input their company profiles and list all their awards. Entrepreneurs are responsible for maintaining their own profiles, and the award lists are updated by the SBA.