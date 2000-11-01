International

Tired of the runaround when trying to find the answers to your export questions? Here are a few sites that'll make it easier:

Help from contacts within both the government and the private sector is available at TradeNet's Export AdvisorWeb site. In "Getting Started," for example, you can contact local export resources by entering a specific ZIP code. And you'll find information from the U.S. departments of Commerce and Agriculture Commercial Service, the Export-Import Bank, U.S. Agency for International Development, the Census Bureau, International Trade Data Network and the International Executive Service Corp. The site also provides information on finding trade financing, a link to a database of international business op-portunities and trade leads, and an export library.

Business owners interested in exporting can register with the SBA's Trade Mission Onlinedatabase. Entrepreneurs can list the products they want to export, license or franchise on this database free of charge; the information is then accessible to foreign companies looking for partners or suppliers as well as other U.S. businesses. Once firms register with TM OnLine, they're also cross-referenced on SBA's PRO-Net database. In addition, the SBA uses the site to recruit participants for trade missions.

