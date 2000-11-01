Trade Shows

Trade Shows
NORTH AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL MOTORCYCLE SUPER SHOW
January 5-7, Toronto International Centre. Contact Bar Hodgson Productions Inc., 8780 Baldwin St., Ashburn, ON, L0B 1A0, CAN, (905) 655-5403.

INTERNATIONAL CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW
January 6-9, Las Vegas Convention Center. Contact the Consumer Electronics Association, 2500 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22201, (703) 907-7600.

KANSAS CITY SPORTSHOW
January 9-14, Bartle Hall Convention Center, Kansas City, Missouri. Market for boats, fishing tackle and recreational vehicles, along with a wide variety of travel exhibits. Contact General Sports Shows Inc., 3539 Hennepin Ave. South, Minneapolis, MN 55408, (612) 827-5833.

KITE TRADE ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL
January 15-20, Primadonna Resorts, Primm, Nevada. Contact KTAI, P.O. Box 115, Rose Lodge, OR 97372-0115, (800) 243-8548.

CANADIAN BAR & BEVERAGE CONFERENCE & EXPO
January 16-17, Toronto Congress Centre. Contact Mercury Publications, 1839 Inkster Blvd., Winni-peg, MB, R2X 1R3, CAN, (800) 337-6372.

LEISUREXPO
January 17-19, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. The annual show for bowling alleys, arcades, amusement parks and other leisure-oriented places. Contact Al Barry, Multi-Expo, 920 Honeysuckle Ln., Wynnewood, PA 19096, (305) 448-7976.

THE INTERIOR DESIGN SHOW
January 18-21, Metropolitan Toronto Convention Center. Show features leading products and services in the residential-design marketplace. Contact The Interior Design Show, 322 King St. West, #403, 4th Fl., Toronto, ON, M5V 1J2, CAN, (416) 599-3222.

CALIFORNIA GIFT SHOW
January 20-23, Los Angeles Con-vention Center. Contact DMG World Media, 888 S. Figueroa St., #600, Los Angeles, CA 90017, (213) 362-5640.

THE SUPER SHOW
January 21-24, Venetian and Bally's convention complexes/Sands Expo, Las Vegas. Featuring 19 individual shows, this event showcases all types of sports products. Contact Communications & Show Management Inc., 1450 N.E. 123rd St., North Miami, FL 33161, (305) 893-8771.

ATLANTIC CITY POOL & SPA SHOW
January 23-25, Atlantic City Convention Center, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Contact the Northeast Spa & Pool Association, 300 J Campus Dr., Morganville, NJ 07751, (732) 972-9111.

PGA MERCHANDISE SHOW
January 26-29, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. International forum for golf products and services. Contact Reed Exhibition Cos., 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (800) 840-5628.

OUTDOOR RETAILER WINTER TRADE EXPOS
January 27-30, The Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City. Contact Miller Freeman Inc., 310 Broadway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, (949) 376-8155.

 

