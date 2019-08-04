Entrepreneur Middle East Inks MoU With The American University Of Dubai

"A partnership between these two powerhouses is essential in magnifying the importance of higher education, in all the forms it takes, in the Middle East."

August 4, 2019 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East has entered into a partnership with the American University of Dubai that will see the two entities collaborate on promoting entrepreneurship and its education among youth in Dubai and the UAE.

A memorandum of understanding between the two parties was signed in July by Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East, and Dr. David A. Schmidt, President, American University of Dubai, in the presence of personnel from both organizations.

“A partnership between these two powerhouses is essential in magnifying the importance of higher education, in all the forms it takes, in the Middle East,” said Dr. Schmidt. “We are thrilled to have this platform to share our insights on our programs and the higher education landscape as a whole.”

“At Entrepreneur Middle East, we’ve always been dedicated to furthering entrepreneurship and its appeal in the region, and we believe that this partnership with the American University of Dubai only serves to bolster this particular objective,” said Younane. “There are definite synergies between the university’s innovation-focused initiatives and our own pursuit of elevating the regional discourse on entrepreneurship and business, and so, there’s a lot to look forward to in our collaboration together.”

This collaboration with Entrepreneur Middle East comes close on the heels of the American University of Dubai’s launch of its new Innovation Center as well as its new Executive MBA course, both of which aim to foster and empower future entrepreneurs and business leaders in the region.

Related: Initiating Ideas: Entrepreneur Middle East Academy Stages Workshop For The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention