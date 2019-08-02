Style Quotient: HP Tango

Gear your home and office with the HP Tango.

August 2, 2019 1 min read

Get your home office in gear with HP Tango. This voice-activated three-in-one device is the perfect accessory to help you be more productive at home. Tango is the first printer with a cloud-based, two- way network connection that lets you print, scan, and copy from anywhere. It also connects seamlessly to Amazon Echo, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana, so you can use voice commands if you are nearby.

The HP Smart app acts as an assistant as well by automatically straightening documents for scanning, or ordering ink when the printer runs low. If you’re short on space, don’t worry: Tango features a compact, minimal design, and covers made from linen and cork to look great in any room.

