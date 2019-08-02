My Queue

Beauty

#10 Simple Hacks for Working People to Go Green with Their Skin-care Routine

While you are doing some fabulous work in an office, let your skin-care routine not take a toll
#10 Simple Hacks for Working People to Go Green with Their Skin-care Routine
Image credit: Pexel
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Editor, Entrepreneur India
4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While we’re out there chasing dreams and making things happen, we often miss on important personal care rituals that take a toll in the long run. A hectic work schedule often pushes our beauty and skincare routine aside. We all want to be out there kicking business butt and it’s extremely difficult to follow a long tedious routine every day to make our skin-fixes.

Remember, the way your business strategy matters, similarly your appearance does too. A glowing and healthy you represent not just your brand but also a better professional you. 

As we are always running on a clock, let’s move to the basic and learn some simple hacks that will sort out your skincare routine. All your skin regularly needs is a cleanser, a face wash, and a moisturizer. And most importantly it is your basic responsibility to GO GREEN for Mother Nature in building our personal care routine. 

To get some quick tips and affix, Entrepreneur India spoke to Yash Hisaria Founder, CEO- ST. D’VENCÉ- (PETA validated global skincare brand) and Girish Suresh Vaze, Director of Aroveda Lifestyle Private Limited and Founder of Ecotique - Premium Natural Beauty Products.

The hacks are simple to apply and believe us they will change your skin routine for better. You can thank us later!

1. Eat Healthily

Eat food that is good for your skin. Avoid the junk and get your body to help make your skin glow with internal health. Yash Hisaria strongly suggests including green vegetables, seasonal fruits and dry fruits in your daily diet.

2. Limit the Number of Products

Keep your beauty routine as simple as possible just by sticking to the basics (Cleansing, Toning & Moisturising). 

3. Read the Labels

We need to start questioning the products we apply to our skin. Put down any product that contains Paraben, Sulphates, Mineral Oils or petroleum distillates, both the founders point out. 

4. Different Purpose

Avoid using products that are primarily serving the same purpose, a mistake we often make, says Girish Suresh Vaze.

5. What to Use? Use products containing Natural Actives, Natural Perfumes, Sustainable, Safe & Certified ingredients, he further adds. 

6. Use Refill Packs and Multitask

Do not throw away the bottles/ jars once they are empty. Opt for refill packs of those products rather than buying a new bottle/jar. Talking about doing multiple works, you can always apply a face pack or mask while sending emails or preparing your meals.

7. Support Fair Trade Brands

When a company works with communities to purchase ingredients, goods or services for a fair price, they boost local economies and create jobs. “Beyond eliminating chemicals and waste, you can take your beauty routine to a new level of sustainability by supporting fair trade brands. We as a brand solely believe in this statement and try to procure maximum raw materials from fair-trade communities,” says Hisaria. 

8. The Fads

Keep your routine minimal, don’t fall for the 7-step/9-step fads. Use a few products, but the right ones, suggests Vaze. 

9. Make the Nights Count

You can choose to exfoliate your skin at the night rather than the day, which is more convenient. Take 5 minutes and pamper your skin with the moisturiser, serum or night cream and massage your face gently eliminating the stress.

10. Say hello to Water

Last but not the least, for those days when you do not have the time to wash your face with a face wash, just splash water on few times in the day. It is enough to remove dirt and debris right from your pores removing the oiliness and keeping the skin glowing, adds Hisaria. 

 

