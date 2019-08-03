The Executive Selection: IWC Schaffhausen

The timepiece is the first watch from IWC that comes with a constant-force tourbillon.

Debuting at the Salon International de la Haute Horologerie 2019, IWC Schaffhausen’s Le Petit Prince is one that will delight the horology enthusiast in you. A special edition in the brand’s pilot’s watches collection, the timepiece is the first watch from IWC that comes with a constant-force tourbillon.

The Swiss watchmaker has used hard gold for the watch case, making it a tougher and more wear-resistant version of red gold, with its material suited to the large case and the crown of a big pilot’s watch. This is also the first watch in which the brand has combined a perpetual calendar with a chronograph function, showed off by its distinctive midnight blue dials. And fun fact for the art buffs: the timepiece is dedicated to the literary work of French writer and pilot Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s Le Petit Prince. Available with either a hard gold or platinum case, this timepiece will give your look a dandy touch.

