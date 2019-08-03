My Queue

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: IWC Schaffhausen

The timepiece is the first watch from IWC that comes with a constant-force tourbillon.
Image credit: IWC Schaffhausen
Le Petit Prince
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Debuting at the Salon International de la Haute Horologerie 2019, IWC Schaffhausen’s Le Petit Prince is one that will delight the horology enthusiast in you. A special edition in the brand’s pilot’s watches collection, the timepiece is the first watch from IWC that comes with a constant-force tourbillon.

Source: IWC Schaffhausen

The Swiss watchmaker has used hard gold for the watch case, making it a tougher and more wear-resistant version of red gold, with its material suited to the large case and the crown of a big pilot’s watch. This is also the first watch in which the brand has combined a perpetual calendar with a chronograph function, showed off by its distinctive midnight blue dials. And fun fact for the art buffs: the timepiece is dedicated to the literary work of French writer and pilot Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s Le Petit Prince. Available with either a hard gold or platinum case, this timepiece will give your look a dandy touch. 

