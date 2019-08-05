Fintech Wave-2 is not Digital, it is Hybrid

The mobile wallet providers must read the tea leaves and understand that owning community, proprietary distribution, and scale is the key

August 5, 2019 7 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Asia is the epicenter of all fintech innovation, and within Asia, Singapore, and India, in particular, have taken big and bold moves towards the development of its fintech landscape. In Singapore, this is evident in the progress made in the short span of time between the formation of the Fintech & Innovation Group (FTIG) and the regional initiatives taken by MAS during the annual Singapore Fintech Festival.

Fintech represents the collision of two worlds — Financial services and technology — and with this union comes both disruption and synergies. Fintech first started to come of age in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. New regulations and changing consumer demands began to emerge as the world tried to pick up the pieces of the “great recession”.

From 2008 to 2018, a formative decade for Fintech “Wave-1” was constituted mapped by massive changes and iterations from being a simple replacement.

China is the Fintech Equivalent of Silicon Valley, and the World has taken Notice

The three key takeaways from fintech Wave-1 that have irreversibly set the foundation for Wave-2 (2019 and beyond) in Singapore, India and Southeast Asia are as follows:

China is the real fintech story. In the Wave-1, China was the Silicon Valley of fintech. From attracting more than US$100 billion of global investment to having its own internet giants (such as Alibaba and Tencent) driving their Fintech success, China has shown the world what is possible. Chinese fintech ecosystems (viz. Ant-Financial, Ping-An, Tencent) are structurally different and have scaled and innovated faster than their counterparts in the west.

The 2018 shakeout in China’s $192 B peer-to-peer (P2P) lending industry that led to accelerated regulatory crackdowns, is a step in the right direction towards industry standardization and clean-up.

Southeast Asia has Considered, but not Committed to Mobile Wallets

In India and Indonesia, more than 90 per cent of microtransactions are still “cash” based. The payment wallets in Southeast Asia continue to face “the moment of truth”. The heterogeneous financial ecosystem remains the most obvious, and persistent challenge. The payment-wallet providers must “read the tea leaves” and understand that “owning community, proprietary distribution, and scale is the key”.

Credit is a Serious Business and Requires a Long-term Playbook



A Closer Look at the Six Sectors

Lending is a “hot favorite” for India and Southeast Asia. Right now, the size/scale of alt-lenders ( as a per cent of TAM) is minuscule, and some obvious mistakes are being made. The marketplace/aggregators in the lending business are facing an uphill task around CAC, business-model, and delinquencies. Debt Collections will gain focus in the coming months. For credit providers, local market situation awareness is critical to “win the game”.

Fintechs have seized the initiative – defining the direction, shape, and pace of innovation across almost every subsector of financial services. In the fintech Wave 2, these six sectors of the financial industry will usher the changes and reshape customer expectations, setting new and higher bars for user experience.

1) Alt-lending

The transactional and commodity nature of lending is making it hard, therefore, the investment community re-rated some startups from technology companies to lending companies. Moving forward, the companies that can build profitable and scalable business-ecosystem models, and can withstand the test of credit-cycle will lead new wave.

2) Payments

The original disruptors have gotten to scale and their playbook is changing. Rapid e-commerce growth, the digitization of payments, enabling regulations, are causing rapid growth of payment companies in Asia. A growth that has seen Asia-Pacific accounting for nearly more than half of global payments revenue growth in the world at more than US$900 billion.

Also, the market is in a consolidation phase, signaled by Fiserv Inc.’s planned $22 billion purchase of First Data Corp and Fidelity National’s $43 billion acquisition of WorldPay Inc.

3) Insurtech

Insurance startups are really at a pivot right now. Fast growth is leading to full-stack solutions. Historically, insurance startups were simply brokers or managing general agents. There’s a compelling case that insurance-tech startups need to become carriers. However, the ROE for carriers tends to be low, around 9 per cent. Insurtech players will need to figure this out.

4) P2P Lending

Many peer-to-peer (P2P) lending companies — among the earliest to list in the US — saw valuations drop drastically in the public market. A number of Chinese lending fintechs, listed on the NYSE and Nasdaq in 2017, are trading much lower than their IPO prices, driven by reports of bad loans and stringent regulations in China.

Accountability and better governance are critical for P2P lending to truly hit its stride. Understated risks, maturity mismatches, and illegal practices have to be addressed to restore faith and prove the viability of the business.

One of the more interesting trends right now is that all the wealth and investment companies that have achieved scale are adding a checking account and trying to become banks. Not necessarily licensed banks, but rather, consumer’s primary financial partner.

Chinese wealth-tech companies have proved that the winning operating model is “a platform for your whole financial life”. Asia-Pacific is the world’s largest wealth management market, with US$61 trillion in assets — bigger than the US or Europe — and growing at 3X the rate of the rest of the world.

However, for markets like India and Indonesia, The key challenge (opportunity) is to transition existing users "from part-time savers to longer-term investors". Making money off these first-time, low-income investors won't be easy for wealth-tech companies.

6) Decentralisation

We are still in the very early days. In 2017, blockchain tech was a revolution; in 2018, it was a disappointment; and in 2019, it is becoming mundane. But, with a greater focus on the “fairness” of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, it’s inevitable that we will see new distribution-focused experiments. The previous two years were about the infrastructure needed to build these products, the next two will be about scaling and attracting users.

With more utility and real-world application for blockchain technology, the cryptocurrencies that are powering these solutions could become the foundation that gives fintech companies a distinct competitive edge.

New Horizons: So what’s next?

The financial services’ sector must look beyond the current open banking “phase” and towards a future of shared-marketplace, where traditional banking model is turned on its head and therefore requires a dramatic rethink, emphasizing:

1) Experience over products;

2) Data over assets;

3) Partnering over the build or buy; and

4) Shared access over ownership.

Fintechs are now increasingly global, and threatening traditional banks by ushering in product-stack changes, for example, “from unbundling to re-bundling”. Banks have to recognise the value of the cloud and speed up their digital transformation efforts to meet customer expectations derived from fintechs with new operating and business models.

In the medium term, Open banking will gain traction. Distributed Ledger, API’S, and AI (Artificial Intelligence) will become critical building blocks for both banks and financial services providers triggering “the age of Invisible Banking”, and unleash a new fintech & banking paradigm — where fintechs are the infrastructure providers.

The onset of Collaborative AI will make it possible to synergize financial services, where the line between deposits and lending will be blurred. Cashflow-as-a-service will be a reality.

The “move fast and break things” approach that disrupted the ad-tech industry is unlikely to be work in financial services. More attackers and incumbents will partner, and a high level of regional variation in fintech disruption will continue.

Extraordinary transformations are happening in the finance world. We’ve only scratched the surface of the fintech revolution. Fintech in ASEAN is only 1 per cent done, and just getting started. It’s a very very long game, but ultimately worth it.