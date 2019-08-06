My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Funding

Paytm's Gaming Arm in Talks to Raise $25 Million

Paytm's gaming arm, Paytm First Games, is reportedly in discussion with investors to raise as much as $25 million for expansion purposes
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Paytm's Gaming Arm in Talks to Raise $25 Million
Image credit: Shutterstock
Feature Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Paytm’s gaming arm, Paytm First Games, is reportedly in discussion with investors to raise as much as $25 million for expansion purposes. According to a media report, SAIF Partners and a Hong Kong-based entity will come on board as new investors who will allegedly participate in this round. 

As the portal plans to add more games for users, the funding will be invested in its technology platform and for building e-sporting events. It also plans to double down on its current team size of over 150 people.

The gaming platform which was founded in 2018 competes with the likes of Mobile Premier League (MPL).

Paytm has been building and incepting a host of new products including Paytm Mall, the Indian unicorn’s e-commerce branch. 

Sudhanshu Gupta, COO, Paytm First Games, said, “The platform has grown multifold in last one year. We now have about 30 million users on our platform with half of them being monthly active users. On our paid games, people spend around INR 4,000 on games like Rummy, while the spends are to the tune of INR 400 in a fantasy league, etc.”

Mobile gaming and the proliferation of smartphones, free internet access has changed the face of online gaming. The start-ups in the gaming sector are flourishing to the extent that one of them, Dream 11, became a unicorn at the beginning of this year and many more are in the race to make an ecosystem of such start-ups in India. A decade ago, nobody would have imagined that a market for online gaming exists, but today it has become the way of the world.  

Paytm First Games claims to be one of the fastest-growing gaming units with a revenue run rate of $50 million.  It offers a mix of free and paid games, around 300 in number including fantasy cricket, fantasy kabaddi, fantasy soccer, rummy, battle centre for games of skill, 8 ball pool, ludo, and live quiz.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

3 Warning Signs That Your Startup Isn't Positioned to Secure Funding

Funding

How These Minority Founders Got Tech Execs to Put Their Money Where Their Mouths Are

Funding

Got a Funding Jackpot? The Road Begins From Here