These Apple Powerbeats Alternatives Won't Budge While You Work Out, and They're 62 Percent Off

The XT9's are ergonomically designed to withstand strenuous activities.

August 8, 2019 1 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Nothing motivates a workout like a great playlist. It's only fitting, then, that the headphones you use while sprinting on the treadmill, powering through burpees, or swinging kettlebells can keep up and stay put.

This is where the XT9 True Wireless Fitness Headphones come in. Ergonomically designed to sit comfortably in and around your ears, the XT9s won't fall out no matter how aggressive your movements. It features cutting-edge Bluetooth technology to connect with any Bluetooth-supported device, all while ensuring that your favorite music streams seamlessly.

Considering earbud piece has its own speaker, Bluetooth chip, battery, and mic, you can choose to use just one or both. Plus, each earbud is armed with an extra-large lithium-ion battery for six hours of playtime, which can easily be extended with the accompanying charging dock.

Typically retailing for $119, a pair of the XT9 True Wireless Fitness Headphones is currently on sale for $44.99 — a savings of 62 percent.