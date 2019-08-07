Low-code Automation and Orchestration Platform AppViewX Raises $30 mn in Series A

AppViewX, a Seattle-based automation company raised $30 mn in Series A round of funding from Connecticut-based equity firm capital Brighton Park Capital

AppViewX, a Seattle-based automation company raised $30 mn in Series A round of funding from Connecticut-based equity firm capital Brighton Park Capital.

The AppViewX Platform is a modular, low-code software application that enables automation and orchestration of network and PKI infrastructure using an intuitive, context-aware, visual workflow. Leveraging a vast library of pre-built tasks and workflows, the platform enables Ops teams to quickly and easily translate business requirements into automation workflows that improve agility, enforce compliance, eliminate errors, and reduce cost.

AppViewX CERT+ helps enterprises protect themselves from cyber-attacks and outages that can happen easily due to misused keys or expiring TLS/SSL certificates. AppViewX CERT+ provides automated discovery, enrollment, monitoring, validation, expiry notification, renewal, provisioning, remediation, reporting and revocation of SSL/TLS certificates across networks including app servers, web servers, ADCs, proxies, firewalls, client, mobile and IoT devices. CERT+ helps enterprise IT manage and automate the entire lifecycle of their internal and external PKI.

AppViewX was founded by Anand Purusothaman in 2009. Purusothaman who is also the CTO sees this investment as a fuel for "growth, accelerating AppViewX’s product innovation further solidifying our position as the most advanced certificate management and network automation platform available."

Apart from having headquarters in U.S., AppViewX also has offices in U.K. and India.

This is also Brighton Park Capital's first technology investments.