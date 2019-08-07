My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

indian startups

Low-code Automation and Orchestration Platform AppViewX Raises $30 mn in Series A

AppViewX, a Seattle-based automation company raised $30 mn in Series A round of funding from Connecticut-based equity firm capital Brighton Park Capital
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Low-code Automation and Orchestration Platform AppViewX Raises $30 mn in Series A
Image credit: Shutterstock
Feature Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AppViewX, a Seattle-based automation company raised $30 mn in Series A round of funding from Connecticut-based equity firm capital Brighton Park Capital. 

The AppViewX Platform is a modular, low-code software application that enables automation and orchestration of network and PKI infrastructure using an intuitive, context-aware, visual workflow. Leveraging a vast library of pre-built tasks and workflows, the platform enables Ops teams to quickly and easily translate business requirements into automation workflows that improve agility, enforce compliance, eliminate errors, and reduce cost. 

AppViewX CERT+ helps enterprises protect themselves from cyber-attacks and outages that can happen easily due to misused keys or expiring TLS/SSL certificates. AppViewX CERT+ provides automated discovery, enrollment, monitoring, validation, expiry notification, renewal, provisioning, remediation, reporting and revocation of SSL/TLS certificates across networks including app servers, web servers, ADCs, proxies, firewalls, client, mobile and IoT devices. CERT+ helps enterprise IT manage and automate the entire lifecycle of their internal and external PKI.

AppViewX was founded by Anand Purusothaman in 2009. Purusothaman who is also the CTO sees this investment as a fuel for "growth, accelerating AppViewX’s product innovation further solidifying our position as the most advanced certificate management and network automation platform available."

Apart from having headquarters in U.S., AppViewX also has offices in U.K. and India.

This is also Brighton Park Capital's first technology investments. 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

indian startups

Low-code Automation and Orchestration Platform AppViewX Raises $30 mn in Series A

indian startups

This Fund is Accelerating Start-ups' Growth to Ensure the Emergence of More Unicorns

indian startups

Incubation Trends for Startup India