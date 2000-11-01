No More Mr. Nice Ad

Cute doesn't cut it. To succeed, you've got to be more aggressive.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2000 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Tamara Simon, who operates Koss Property Management Inc. in Seattle, sent in an ad that one could say "makes nice." It's agreeable, well-spoken and, yes, even cute-an ad you'd take home to mother.

But in the world of competitive advertising, where you need to strap on an ammo bandolier, brave the elements and go out there for battle, Simon might want to be more forceful and pithy. Remember, you're living in a world desensitized to advertising. Just putting your name at the top of an ad and having a sunny theme line follow won't always cut it.

Realizing that do-it-yourself property management is a real migraine for most people, it would benefit Koss to push that button in its advertising. To that end, my recommended headline would be, "10 Property Headaches You Won't Face Next Week." Then, of course, you'd list those 10 forsaken headaches (which are indicated in the drawing of the house).

I wouldn't toss the company's upbeat theme-"We make it a pleasure to be a tenant and profitable to be a landlord"-but it shouldn't go at the top of the ad. I'd have it as a sign-off at the bottom. Also, rather than announce "references gladly provided," it would be better to put a testimonial in the ad. But don't make it simply a make-nice testimonial; make it one that sets you apart from your competitors.

Before

This ad is an announcement, not an advertisement. It needs more "salesmanship" to motivate response.

An ad's sales impact is immediately cut in half when the company name is the headline.

The listing of services is good, but it needs a more evocative context.

After

This headline addresses the hassles of owning rental property.

The listing is now positioned as "headaches" prospects can get relief from.

Big benefits to using the services of Koss Property Management are implied in this remake.

Jerry Fisher is a freelance advertising copywriter in the San Francisco Bay area and author of Creating Successful Small Business Advertising (available through Bookmasters, 800-247-6553). If you'd like Jerry to consider your materials for a makeover in this column, write to him c/o Entrepreneur or e-mail him at jerry228@aol.com.

Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market