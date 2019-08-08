My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Be Authentic This Women's Month

A new conference, Illumi.Nation aims to inspire and motivate South Africa's women.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Be Authentic This Women's Month
Image credit: weareillumination
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Participate. Share. Reflect. Those are the intentions you need to bring with you to fully immerse yourself in one of the most anticipated events this August. This Women’s Month, Strawberry Lips has teamed up with Firecracker Events & Marketing to launch the inaugural Illumi.Nation conference, taking place on 29 August 2019.

An interactive experience

Conceptualised by women for women, Illumi.Nation is designed to be an interactive experience, collectively exploring ways of breaking down barriers and creating new ways of being.

The ultimate outcome? To feel inspired and motivated to be the best you can be, irrelevant of your journey – provided the destination is #authentic.

Related: Watch List: 50 Top SA Business Women To Watch

“It was always about the power of authenticity,” says Firecracker spokesperson, Claire Alexander. “We wanted a concept that was fresh and developed in a manner that resonated with today’s society and sentiments.

“And when it comes to the young professional women that are shaping today’s landscape, we wanted to partner with a brand that was already invested in this market. Strawberry Lips was the obvious choice.”

Supporting strong, empowered women

Proudly South African, Strawberry Lips is famously known for its gold tequila laced with strawberry cream liqueur; and in many circles, is also known for encouraging and supporting a culture of strong, empowered and successful South African women.

Related: The Journey Within – Women Leaders Take Time Out For Self-Discovery

“We feel it’s important for us as a brand to play a role in contributing to the shaping of future South Africa,” says Strawberry Lips Marketing Manager Vanessa Nel.

“To partner with a platform such as Illumi.Nation gives us the opportunity to inspire, connect and motivate all women in South Africa to step into their unique power.”

Led by captains of industry from various sectors, Illumi.Nation will guide you through an evening of conversations, debates and networking.

“The structure of the event has definitely taken all personality types into consideration,” continues Alexander. “Besides being inspiring and insightful, we want this experience to be all inclusive so everyone who attends ends off Women’s Month spirited and geared up for the next part of their journey.”

Related: Why Women on Boards Drive Greater Success

Get your ticket now

Tickets are limited to 200, so get yours now at ​​​​​​​https://www.quicket.co.za/events/81106-illumination-launch-event/#/

Plus, throughout the month of August, both Illumi.Nation and Strawberry Lips will be giving away tickets on their social media platforms.

Connect on www.weareillumination.co.za and www.strawberrylipstequila.co.za

Related: How To Access Funding As A Woman Entrepreneur In South Africa

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Far Too Many 'Adults' Still Using Parents' Phone Plan

News and Trends

After Shootings, Cloudflare Pulls Plug on 8chan

News and Trends

Is Apple Going to Release a Credit Card?