Technology

In The Zone: Logitech Zone Wireless Headset

With its sleek & foldable design, The Logitech Zone Wireless is the perfect companion in any work setting.
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Never lose focus again with the Logitech Zone Wireless headset, which gives you superior audio quality, and the ability to tune out the rest of the world. Designed for open office environments, the headset has a noise cancellation feature that removes background noise to help you concentrate.

Zone Wireless connects to your computer via Bluetooth or Unifying Receiver, and it works seamlessly with leading software solutions, as well as the Logitech Tune app. The device is outfitted with five buttons to activate noise cancellation, control volume, play or pause music, and answer or decline calls.

With its sleek, foldable design, leatherette earpads, and padded headband, the Logitech Zone Wireless is the perfect companion in any work setting.

