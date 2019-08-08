6 Electric Bikes That Are Leading India Towards Green & Clean Drive

Despite the domination of fossil-fuel, Indian startups are gearing up to launch electric bikes and build a clean environment

The vehicle industry has always been fossil-fuel dominated, but in the last couple of years, we have seen a significant push towards companies coming up with electric automobiles. It is interesting to see how the Indian government is pushing the EV agenda in the automobile space. If things go as planned by 2025, the sale of the internal combustion engine (ICE) based two-wheelers will stop as per the ban proposed by the government.

AI-based electric bike, Revolt RV400 is all set to make its official debut in the market and Tamil Nadu-based Srivaru Motors is also gearing up with its first all-electric motorcycle. What makes this particular venture interesting is that Srivaru Motors is being headed by an ex-Tesla engineer, Mohanraj Ramasamy. Tesla has revolutionised the whole EV industry and we are heading towards that direction one step at a point. So one can hope that their quality will be at ace for sure.

The news of manufacturers joining the EV bandwagon is a great step where Indian is leading its way towards clean and fuel. Though it will take us a while to accept electric cars they are surely here to stay and change the way we travel. With major players joining the league here are some electric two-wheelers that will be launched in due course of time.

Revolt RV400

Revolt Intellicorp’ Revolt RV400 is the new boy toy in town and has created a lot of buzz already. There is certainly no one who doesn’t know this bike. Certified by ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India), it will be India’s first AI-enabled e-bike which will launch on August 2019. The bike will have 156 km range when fully charged. The bike can be charged using a normal 15A socket in four hours. The bike will be on par with a conventional 125cc motorcycle and the company gave us a sneak-peak when they shared the sketch of this beauty. Adding to everything is that the bike will be equipped with a 4G eSIM and also has LED DRLs, which enhances its look even more.

Ather

Founded by IIT graduates Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, Ather Energy is an EV company founded in 2013. Keeping their mantra simple, Ather has been all about making affordable vehicle. Ather 340 (top speed of 70 kmph) and the Ather 450 are already running in the market and the latter model is loved by many.

Tork Motorcycles

One of the early players in the Indian market, Tork has been there since a decade now. Tork T6X was unveiled some years ago and was among the first to give bike features like in-built navigation capabilities, cloud connectivity, integrated GPS. The bike will be powered by a lithium-ion battery with 72 Ah capacity. Love speed? The bike can give up to 100 km/h with a single charge and can be charged to 80 per cent in a span of an hour. The bike is estimated to be launched at INR 1.25 lakh by the end of 2019.

Pure EV

A startup founded by Dr Nishanth Dongari, a professor at IIT-Hyderabad, and Rohit Vadera, an alumnus of IIT Bombay in 2016, Pure EV is manufacturing. The company has already launched two cost-effective electric scooters (EPLUTO, ETRANCE) and bicycles (EGNITE, ETRON) each. Unlike most companies, they manufacture their high-performance lithium batteries which keeps them a notch higher than other brands. EPLUTO is their premium model and comes with a portable bike. So now you can travel without much thinking. What makes it an interesting by is 16 amp socket, which allows you to charge it anywhere, anytime.

Bajaj Urbanite

One of the most trusted brands in scooters market in India, Bajaj Auto for a while has been all about bikes. But they are yet again changing their game and coming up with scooters albeit with some twists. The company is coming up with an electric scooter that will give us an 80 km to 100 km on a single charge. The bike / scooter will have a retro look and comes with alloy wheels, LED headlight, and tail lamps. Following the digital panel layout, even this one will consist of a similar display. It is said to hit the market end of 2019 or early 2020.

Emflux One

Expected to be in the street by the end of 2019, Emflux One will be India’s first electric superbike. Now, how cool is that? The bike can achieve a top speed of 200 km/h and a range of 200 km/charge. Using technology at the best it will be using liquid-cooled AC induction motor which will seamlessly let it deliver 67 bhp and 84 Nm of torque. One of the bestselling points of it is performance rivalling conventional 600 cc bikes.