One Degree Of Restoration

November 1, 2000 2 min read

There's a great deal of weight resting on Doug Williams' shoulders these days, but nothing the Servpro franchisee can't handle. After becoming the first person to complete the cleaning and restoration company's new Career Path Program, Williams now has the unenviable task of trying to set the standard for future graduates by building his Redding, California, franchise into a success. "I can't fail," he says. "I have people counting on me and monitoring how well I do."

Prior to becoming a franchisee, Williams, 32, worked in Portland, Oregon, as an insurance marketing representative for Servpro. After five years of learning the franchise system and helping supply the public with immediate mitigation to property damaged by fire and water, he knew operating his own franchise was what he truly wanted. The Career Path Program served as the perfect channel to reaching his goal.

The plan, divided into three categories, offers employees up to $10,000 in credit toward the purchase of their own Servpro businesses. Potential franchisees can complete 12 home-study courses at $250 in credit per course, totaling $3,000. They can also receive $100 in credit for each month of service with the company for up to five years. Lastly, employees can earn $250 for each person they recruit (a maximum of four people) who completes at least one year of the same program. Williams explains, "[The plan] is very intense, but the end results are extremely worthwhile. It's also great fun."

Great fun, indeed. Williams, who opened his franchise in February, projects sales will reach $200,000 by year-end. And Williams has also set another target: Within the next five years, he wants to become "a member of Servpro's millionaires' club." Pretty ambitious goals-but what else would you expect from a fresh-faced grad?



