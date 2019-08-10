6 Trends & Innovations That Are Redefining the Face of Beauty Industry

Beauty industry builds on its own self-supporting cycle and here are the trends that are receding its previous position

August 10, 2019 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The beauty of innovation and trend is such that it leaves no field untouched. Over the years the ecosystem in the beauty system has transformed magnificently. To say this industry is a tour de force wouldn’t be wrong. Take the example of the last few years, the way creativity and technology are joining hands it is hard to keep up with what is trending. Virtual innovation and product innovation both have joint hands together and that is the brilliance we are all set to experience.

A lot is being invested on the experimentation of the new product. Unlike most industries, beauty is one builds on its own self-supporting cycle and transform itself with consumer’s need. With change it is important to be consistent and keep up with how the beauty industry is changing and what the future holds. Entrepreneur India spoke to founders of some unconventional beauty brand who gave an insight on what trends and innovations will shape the beauty industry.

Artificial Intelligence & Customisation:

Source: Pexel

Ever thought a candle wax could be used in body butter? Well, that the thing with beauty what isn’t thinkable is turned into a full-fledged product. Customized skin care is very much a priority now-a-days. Although each brand is very different, their goals remain the same: Providing skin care for every individual skin needs. They do this by asking consumers to answer a series of questions like their skin type, daily routine, food consumption habits, and so on.

Recent time has also seen artificial intelligence playing an important role in the making. “Artificial Intelligence in beauty industry is the new upcoming thing. Many international brands are adopting the same; they are trying to create personalised products depending upon the specific problem of the customer. So, there will be tailor made products for each individual rather than a generic skin type product,” said Jinal Jain & Mahima Doshi, Founders of Anour- Treat YourSelf.

Go-Green and Vegan

Source: Anour

Today the entrepreneurs have even become quite concerned about nature. There is also a rise in usage of biodegradable, recyclable packaging and clinically Proven Ingredients, points out Bhaskara Prath Seth, Co-founder and Marketing Manager of Neemli Naturals.

Giving insight Gaurav Aggarwal, CEO of One Life and director Lasons India said how natural ingredients have become an essential key across the beauty industry.

“Companies are moving towards more sustainable ingredients used to make the product. Also, innovative products have come across the spectrum, like vegan concept in cosmetics,” he said.

Hemp Infused and Athleisure Beauty:

Not too long ago cannabis was taboo, but now it has started to emerge as a significant element in the health and wellness sector. “The virtues of hemp for skin are amazing. Hemp seed oil in itself is a moisturiser and is rich in fatty acids, so it is still a strong skincare ingredient. It includes a high concentration of vitamins A, B, D and E and is rich in antioxidants. In fact, we are launching a body wash with Hemp Seed and Neem which not only acts a moisturiser but is also antibacterial and antifungal,” said Yash Hisaria, Founder, CEO- ST. D’VENCÉ.

There is also a significant rise in Athleisure beauty products and experiences are increasingly being associated with health, fitness, and wellness.

“Post-workout beauty products are becoming as much an important routine as the workout itself. Evidence of fitness and beauty’s convergence is evident in the active beauty category. For example, the Tea Tree Body wash with Eucalyptus and Peppermint oil, cater to that segment to emphasize on post-workout benefits of cleaning up and calming down,” adds Hisaria.

Change is unstoppable and one needs to run when it comes to the beauty business. There is no consumer sector like beauty which sees constant growth and transformation. And these six trends are just a small bit of what lies ahead.