Renaissance Man

From retail to radio, this computer guy is in the know.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2000 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Few retailers would purposely turn down a sale, but that's exactly what John Frazzini did when an 80-year-old couple came into his store looking to purchase a computer. As the owner of three Computer Renaissance stores in the Chicago area, Frazzini refused to sell them a computer when they couldn't tell him why they wanted one.

Instead of recommending an expensive, high-speed, top-of-the-line machine, he signed them up for his free introductory computing classes. When the couple returned with their answer, Frazzini returned with a system to fit their needs.

From the weekly in-store classes and build-your-own-computer workshops to the children's computer stations, Frazzini knew from his beginnings in 1999 that he wanted to "provide the community with knowledge." Bringing his technological knowledge to the radio airwaves seemed the next logical step.

Now heard twice weekly on local AM stations, Frazzini is looking to spread that knowledge further by possibly syndicating his shows, expanding into cable television and opening more stores. "I'm providing a community service," the 56-year-old says, "but I'm also reaping the benefits."

With his Joliet and Schaumburg stores tacking up $1.6 million in 1999 sales, he expects to hit $2.5 million this year with the addition of a store in Chicago. "If it were just hardware, I'd go out of business. I can't compete price-wise with the Internet or the 'big boxes.' But when I add all these other aspects, they can't compete with me."


Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market