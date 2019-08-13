Are Emails Hampering Your Productivity? (Infographic)

Over 60% of working millennials are constantly checking emails

August 13, 2019

Are you one of those super-active professionals who jump to check an email every time an alert appears? If yes, you are not alone. There are over 60 per cent Indian millennials who are accompanying you. Emails have become a crucial tool of communication in every professional organization. But how right is it to spend hours just clearing your inbox?

Hiver, a SaaS based startup, conducted a survey to understand how email impacts worklife. While it can be a tremendously useful tool, it can also deter productivity. As much as 50 per cent of the employees surveyed were found spending at least an hour a day checking emails - 16.2 per cent of which spend more than 4 hours on their inboxes.

“Our inboxes are packed with valuable information, and in order to organize our work better, we must manage, classify and prioritize emails in an efficient manner. If not, the email overload can tend to become a roadblock in reaching the desired results. It’s about how to work smarter, not just harder,” Niraj Ranjan Rout, Founder of Hiver suggested.

Notably, maximum number of emails received is from within the organization. This raises the question - Is internal email communication cluttering up employee inboxes? And how is this affecting employee productivity? Surprisingly, employees can often feel quite productive just by having cleaned out their email inbox, despite perhaps not creating any value for the organization.

How this can be addressed is what the organizations need to contemplate. In the meanwhile, check out the following infographic to understand the scenario better: