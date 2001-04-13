Be An E-Publisher

Develop relationships with your site visitors to keep them coming back

Publishing an e-newsletter not only provides value to your visitors, but also entices them to visit your Web site, and it keeps your company or site fresh in their minds.

A simple and affordable way to publish an e-newsletter is to use a Web site such as Topika or eGroups. Both allow you to set up an "Internet Mailing List" for free. Instead of opting for a "Discussion List," select an "Announcement" or "Announce Only" list where only you can post messages.

On your homepage, invite your visitors to sign up to receive your e-newsletter for free. The site eGroups even provides you with the HTML code to add to your homepage. The code creates a simple form where visitors can submit their e-mail address to subscribe. The easier it is for your visitors to subscribe, the more likely it is they'll sign up.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.