Franchises

Be An E-Publisher

Develop relationships with your site visitors to keep them coming back
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Publishing an e-newsletter not only provides value to your visitors, but also entices them to visit your Web site, and it keeps your company or site fresh in their minds.

A simple and affordable way to publish an e-newsletter is to use a Web site such as Topika or eGroups. Both allow you to set up an "Internet Mailing List" for free. Instead of opting for a "Discussion List," select an "Announcement" or "Announce Only" list where only you can post messages.

On your homepage, invite your visitors to sign up to receive your e-newsletter for free. The site eGroups even provides you with the HTML code to add to your homepage. The code creates a simple form where visitors can submit their e-mail address to subscribe. The easier it is for your visitors to subscribe, the more likely it is they'll sign up.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees