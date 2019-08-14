5 Best Budget Bluetooth Earphones Serving Rocking Sound & Bass

With rife of options round, we have handpicked some that guarantee great bass and quality under INR 2000

August 14, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The world of Bluetooth earphones is filled with tons of options. Every week brings a new model in town. We are spoilt with choices but at the same time when it comes to making a pick, things can get a little tricky.

Well, we are going to help you out with it. Listing out 5 Bluetooth earphones that have been personally picked and recommended by us that gives you superior sound quality.

Mulo’s Wonderloop 500

Started by ex-Flipkart employees, Mulo is a new hot tech brand in town. Based in Kolkata, the brand’s sole purpose is to satisfy people’s appetite for music and they have come up with audio products that justify that. Test by us Wonderloop 500 has its focus on the right sound and technology which makes your calls noise-free, ensuring clarity which is a must in during our commuting time.

Lightweight, flexible, sweatproof and water-resistant are the USP of the brand making it a perfect pick for fitness and travel freaks. Deep Bass Sound, IPX7 and vibration Alert gives it a prominent place in the market when we talk about other leading brands. The device has a playtime of 9 hours at 80% volume and gets quickly charged in two hours. Do we need to say more?

Price: INR 1499

XECH A5

Yet another brand that has been making its mark is Xech that keeps coming up with innovative gadgets at a reasonable price. If looking for something that can deal with your fast forward life this one makes it to our list.

Having tried it indoor and outdoor, the sweat protection makes it long-lasting. The magnetic earbud is a highlight that lets you connect the earpieces whenever not in need, making sure it’s not misplaced. The device comes with a talk time of 4 hours and the neckband lets you keep them untangle free.

Price: INR 799

Boat Rockerz 255

One of the great wireless earphones we have got our hands on Boat Rockerz 255 has made its place in the crowded market. Coming up with new products every now and then, Boat is the a-go-to product that won’t disappoint you. This model comes with passive noise cancellation and sounds great.

Over the Bluetooth 4.1, it can run to 6-8 hours straight without you having to charge it again. Like most earphones the in-line microphone allows you to take incoming calls and end it.

INR 1499

Tagg Inferno

Durable design, comfortable earbuds, and full call control are the simple reasons why Tagg Inferno has made it to our list. Perfect for all kinds of activities, this earphone simply is great at the given price.

One charge lets you go on with it for over 7 hours. Like most devices, this one comes with an invisible nano-coating that makes it sweatproof.

INR 1999

Soundmagic ES20BT

There is absolutely no reason why Soundmagic ES20BT wouldn’t make it to our list. From price to quality, these are well-paired earphones are practically appealing rather than aesthetical.

ES20BT offers standard features and is apt for those who won't like things with no fuss. The device comes with a red and black hard case which makes it easier to carry and comes with 10 hours of battery life.

INR 1699

These brands might not be known to many, but are the best ones on the block. So make a pick and enjoy listening to music like never before!