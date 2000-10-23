My Queue

Full Of Flavor

This restaurant franchise satisfies the East Coast's appetite for Southwest cuisine.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Bringing the flavors of the Southwest to the East Coast is Desert Moon Cafe, a quick-service restaurant chain founded in 1992. The franchise operates seven locations in Connecticut, New Jersy, New York and Virginia.

"Our goal is to expand, to capitalize on a very underdeveloped category [fresh Mexican/Southwestern cuising] on the East Coast," says Gary Occhigrosso, vice president of franchising and brand development. The idea for the cafe, according to COO Joe Conway, came to founder Kevin Rink during a visit to Arizona: He loved the Southwestern cuisine and figured it would be a terrific hit on the East Coast.

Desert Moon Cafe serves its menu of made-to-order burritos, quesadillas, soups and salads in malls and other locations.

