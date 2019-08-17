The Executive Selection: Brioni SS19

The Italian menswear couture has revealed its Summer/Spring 2019 line- and it certainly does not disappoint.

Founded in Rome in the 1940s, Brioni, the Italian menswear couture house known for its ready-to-wear collections and made-to-measure suits has revealed its Summer/Spring 2019 line- and it certainly does not disappoint.

Utilizing real people -like journalist Gerard Holtz, artist Hisao Hanafusa, and gallerist Sam Pratt- to showcase the collection’s adaptability, the line presents core looks from the winter collection reinvented as lighter versions for the warmer weather.

Our pick from the selection is the Brioni travel jacket, which has been reinterpreted for warmer days with lightweight Japanese wool and a lighter shoulder structure.

Embodying versatile tailoring, this collection caters to your style needs, be it at work in the office, or at festivities over the weekend.

