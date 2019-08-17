Amit Sharma: A director who dons many hats

Amit Sharma came across filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar with whom he did an advertisement as an actor and there has been no looking back since then

Amit Sharma, Co-Founder, Director and Producer, Chrome Pictures, was in Std XI when his mother asked him if he wants to pursue modelling as a career. Considering it a viable option, Sharma started meeting people in Delhi. That’s when he came across filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar with whom he did an advertisement as an actor. And there has been no looking back since then.

Reminiscing his initial days, Sharma says, “I was in the first year of college when Dada started his own company. Soon, I lapped on the opportunity to work under him as Assistant AD. He was involved in everything, right from shoot to pre- and post- production, setting, costume and art direction.

Without any exposure in advertising, he started working on ads. Later, his first feature film came out in 2018 with ‘Badhaai Ho’, which garnered Rs 220.34 crore as on December 2018. Sharma is someone neither makes storyboards nor writes any shoots. “I listen to a script so many times that I remember every dialogue. I have an idea what I will do on the shoot but I don’t know what’s going to unfold on the sets; I just go with the flow, there,” he explains.

