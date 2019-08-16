My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Diversification

The Case for Age Diversity: How to Blend Experience with Youth to Benefit an Organization

This resistance to mingling has to be broken through active promotion of inter-generational teams
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Case for Age Diversity: How to Blend Experience with Youth to Benefit an Organization
Image credit: Shutterstock
Director & Creative Strategist, CHAI Creative and Return of Million Smiles
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The 2015 Hollywood comedy ‘the Intern’ interestingly captured the story of a retired top executive seeking an internship program at a new wave startup. His gradual assimilation into a predominantly young technology-based organization that benefits tremendously from his rich experience captured the movie’s tagline ‘Experience never gets old’.  

While age lends much-needed pragmatism and experience to an organization, youth helps introduce newer and experimental ideas and zeal for risk-taking. Each generation brings to the table their unique qualities and skills. A fine balance of these scales can reap immense benefits for an organization. 

Creating an Equitable Workplace

There are myths and perceptions associated with people of different ages. Older workers are often perceived to be technologically inept, resistant to change, less innovative and adaptable. However, they have much more experience, not just of a particular field but also of life in general. This makes them a much-needed pillar of support for any organization that is looking to create a stable and sustainable future for itself. On the other hand, millennials are often perceived to be entitled and reckless. However, they are much more adaptable and open to change and innovation that makes the workforce resilient and ever-evolving.

Creating an equitable workforce implies achieving a fine blend of these two dimensions. A blend of employees of different ages also serves to further our diversity and inclusion agenda that has significant benefits for the organization’s growth.

Promote Multi-generational Teams

Employees have a tendency to bunch up in their own age groups. This resistance to mingling has to be broken through active promotion of intergenerational teams. Instituting multi-generational teams and promoting mentorship roles for older employees is a brilliant way to help employees from different age groups learn from each other and achieve positive business growth. When younger employees get adequate exposure to working with older colleagues, they also get to learn important skills and tricks of the trade that only experience can teach. Such teams will foster innovation, creativity while adopting time tested effective organizational skills, and tactics. 

Create a Flexible Workspace

If you have a multi-generational team in place, you must acknowledge that the demands and requirements of this diverse workforce will vary. Institute a more open and flexible approach to timing and work, allow more remote and work from home options, more part-time associations to allow everyone to fit in. Offering creative solutions to suit the different needs of people will help the organization reap the benefits of diversity through a healthy mix of experience and youth.

Foster Diversity 

Working with people who are different from you exposes you to different horizons, stimulates your brain and sharpens its performance. Non-homogenous teams are more likely to offer diverse solutions to problems and encourage greater cross-questioning. An organization that promotes diversity and inclusion allows easy assimilation of varied elements. Be it gender diversity, physical diversity or age diversity, an organization that truly respects and fosters inclusion reaps immense benefits from having multiple types of brains working towards a common objective.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Diversification

Risky Business: Should You Diversify?

Diversification

4 Best Practices for Expanding Your Expertise Into a New Market

Diversification

The Case for Age Diversity: How to Blend Experience with Youth to Benefit an Organization