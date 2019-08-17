5 Things to Know Before Launching Your Home Décor Start-up

August 17, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Every journey comes with its own share of challenges- be it minimal changes in your diet or a whole new business venture. There are no definite guidelines on what you need to start a business, but it’s always good to do in-depth research, whenever you decide to take the plunge. Here are a few tips for those imaginative souls, who wish to establish their own home décor business:

Offline & Online: As a new player in the current industry scenario, allow your business to be present both online and offline. While your offline presence will give your brand a face, your online presence will etch an identity for your business and help in reaching a larger audience. If you’re in the nascent stage of your venture and low on budget, draw your potential customers through an online presence, before going for an offline atelier.

Define Your Goals: For every new business venture, establishing a target audience is immensely important. You need to set that right, especially based on the age group you want to cater to and offer price range accordingly. This will also enable you to position your brand correctly, placing it amongst the right customers. Set parameters depending on whether you want to be identified as a luxury brand or an affordable one. Once you gain a foothold in the market, as a known name or a trusted brand, you can expand to other categories with different price ranges and product variants.

Show it Off: Another important aspect is to market yourself well, showcasing your uniqueness. In order to tap the right customer base, you first need to be able to communicate about your brand and your USP efficiently. Invest in creating an interesting website with an interactive interface. Focus not just on the products you offer, but also try to curate appealing content. Engaging content will not only give your brand and website an edge over the competitors, but will also highlight the aspects of your website, giving an exact idea of your offerings. Also, choose the correct social media platform to endorse your brand, creating an interactive and aesthetically pleasant page, consistent with your website, product and service offerings. Social media platforms can also be utilized for direct sales, creating an inviting page with a direct call-to-action button, thus being a plus for your business.

Flexibility: While designing your products or creating interesting content for your website, it’s advisable to do a thorough research on the current trends of the industry. Keep at pace with what the industry is showcasing presently, as well as what the major players are focusing on for the future trends. While it’s important to create more refined and set designs for clueless customers, allow gaps for customization for the ones who know exactly what they want. If possible, devise ways for consultations through a questionnaire, if not one-to-one, for a more personalized experience.