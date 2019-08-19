My Queue

Entrepreneurs

These Ecom Experts Share Their Secrets To Succeeding As Digital Entrepreneurs

Here is a list of an elite few of the top Ecommerce experts from all over the world, and their advice for how to break through the chatter and find success as a digital entrepreneur in the Ecom world
These Ecom Experts Share Their Secrets To Succeeding As Digital Entrepreneurs
Image credit: Entrepreneur APAC
Entrepreneur Staff
4 min read

Ecommerce, also known as electronic commerce or internet commerce, has likely created more success stories across more industries than any other opportunity in the past century.  It has created a separate economy, all online, that has given entrepreneurs the opportunity to disrupt every industry.  Fashion, beauty, electronics, jewelry, cars and even the real estate industry, as well as every other retail and consumer-based industry has been affected by the rise of digital marketplaces.  Here is a list of an elite few of the top Ecommerce experts from all over the world, and their advice for how to break through the chatter and find success as a digital entrepreneur in the Ecom world.

Jordan Menard, CEO of Media Buyer Mastery

Jordan Menard is regarded as the authority on running infoproducts online.  He has helped several prominent personal brands create massive revenue from their digital products.  Part of what makes Jordan’s business model so fascinating, is that he focuses on creating fortunes for clients without the need to sell and deliver physical products.  Here is his advice on how to succeed as an Ecom entrepreneur.

“Don't take failure so personal. I wish I would've looked at everything as a science experiment instead of taking the failure so personally and thinking "I'm a failure" when things went wrong.”

Dee Deng, co-founder & CEO, Right Hook Digital

When Dee Deng is not flying around the world teaching entrepreneurs the secrets behind making money media buying, he is busy running Right Hook Digital, an agency that partners with growing brands and leveraging paid advertising on digital platforms to help them continue scaling their growth.  Here is his advice on how to succeed as an Ecom entrepreneur.

“Maintain deep focus & know your "one thing". As entrepreneurs, we tend to get drawn to shiny new objects. Knowing your "one thing" will help ensure you're driving towards true north rather than working on a distraction.”

Jason Portnoy - CEO - JPORT Media

You might be familiar with Jason Portnoy from his podcast Perfectly Mentored where he has interviewed business icons and celebrities like Elena Cardone, Ryan Deiss, Tim Burd and Frank Kern just to name a few.  Several clips from his interview with Gary Vee also went viral.  He is also the brains behind JPORT Media, his agency which has helped several clients become seven figure companies.  Here is his advice on how to succeed as an Ecom entrepreneur.

“Sales is the most important skill to develop. There's no way to over extend when it comes to promoting and getting attention - obscurity kills business. Developing and working on a winning and positive mindset trumps all.”

Alex Lee Mong Yang - Co-founder - Surge Advertising

A master of media buying, business and life, Alex Lee Mong Yang is an expert at scaling Ecommerce businesses using digital advertising platforms.  He is a public speaker who does keynote presentations on online advertising funnels, how to rapidly scale ecommerce campaigns, and advanced media buying strategies.  Here is his advice on how to succeed as an Ecom entrepreneur.

“Execution is more important than perfection. Don't waste your time striving for perfection, strive for daily execution instead.”

Carlo Bellati - CEO & Luca Borreani - EVP of Marketing - uDroppy

uDroppy is an innovative platform that has disrupted the Ecommerce world by automating and optimizing many of the industry’s biggest challenges.  Founded by Carlo Bellati, Luca Borreani, and several other innovative entrepreneurs, they are delivering on their mission of helping make Ecommerce accessible to nearly everyone. 

Carlo Bellati, the CEO and Co-Founder says, “Don't work with a waterfall approach, rather with an agile approach, motivating everybody about what is going to happen in each sprint. Vision is crucial for keeping team members highly motivated.”

Co-Founder Luca Borreani advises, “Plans never work out as planned, always be ready to adapt to situations and willing to change everything overnight if ever needed.” 

Christina Szekeres - Founder - IM Queen Consulting

Also known as the IM Queen (short for Internet Marketing Queen), Christina Szekeres is one of the most experienced and renowned women in the Ecommerce world.  She speaks on stages around the world, consults for global brands, and helps people around the world with her training programs.  Here is his advice on how to succeed as an Ecom entrepreneur.

“Entrepreneurship comes with a lot of self-doubts, struggle and questions. Believe in yourself because entrepreneurship is a beautiful journey especially when you have more self-confidence.”

